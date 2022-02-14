DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares - 2nd Interim announcement



Göppingen - 14 February 2022 - In the period from 7 February 2022 up to and including 11 February 2022, a number of 1,879,547 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:





















Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)
7 February 2022 355,906 15.7494
8 February 2022 453,412 15.7429
9 February 2022 311,748 16.2004
10 February 2022 449,261 15.5458
11 February 2022 309,220 15.01680

 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.



The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 11 February 2022 amounts to a number of 3,053,360 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



