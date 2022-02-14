

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 24th Interim Report





Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 14 February 2022

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 7 February and 11 February 2022, a total of 37,143 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 7 February 2022 to 11 February 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Shares bought back

Average share price (in EUR)

Aggregated volume (in EUR)

07.02.2022

7,842

5.1800

40,621.56

08.02.2022

7,730

5.1353

39,696.00

09.02.2022

7,592

5.1400

39,022.88

10.02.2022

7,395

5.1623

38,175.20

11.02.2022

6,584

5.0600

33,315.04

Total

37,143

5.1377

190,830.68



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 11 February 2022 amounts to 475,463.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:



Dr Jens Körner (CEO)



ad pepper media International N.V.



+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com