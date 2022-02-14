Release of a capital market information



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:



Share buy-back - 24th Interim Report





Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 14 February 2022. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 1 September 2021. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company"s own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 7 February 2022 up to and including 11 February 2022 a total of 11,200 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date

Shares bought back [units]

Average price



[euros]

Volume



[euros]

07.02.2022

2,130

108.41944

230,933.40

08.02.2022

2,370

105.97806

251,168.00

09.02.2022

2,300

108.38974

249,296.40

10.02.2022

2,200

108.31818

238,300.00

11.02.2022

2,200

107.70000

236,940.00



The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 1 September 2021 up to and including 11 February 2022 therefore amounts to 100,400 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

Should you have any queries, please contact:



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA



Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)



email: IR@cewe.de