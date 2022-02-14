





Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b, Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 14. Februar 2022. Die CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) kauft seit dem 1. September 2021 eigene Aktien über die Börse zurück. Der Rückkauf basiert auf der Ermächtigung der Hauptversammlung vom 31. Mai 2017, insgesamt bis zu 10% eigene Aktien zu erwerben. Der Rückkauf wird in Anwendung der safe-harbor-Regelungen unabhängig und unbeeinflusst von der Gesellschaft durch die Baader Bank AG, München, ausgeführt.



Im Zeitraum vom 7. Februar 2022 bis einschließlich 11. Februar 2022 wurden insgesamt 11.200 Stück Aktien im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufs erworben:



Datum

Zurückgekaufte Aktien [Stück]

Durchschnittskurs



[Euro]

Volumen



[Euro]

07.02.2022

2.130

108,41944

230.933,40

08.02.2022

2.370

105,97806

251.168,00

09.02.2022

2.300

108,38974

249.296,40

10.02.2022

2.200

108,31818

238.300,00

11.02.2022

2.200

107,70000

236.940,00







Die Gesamtzahl der bislang im Rahmen dieses Aktienrückkaufs im Zeitraum vom 1. September 2021 bis einschließlich 11. Februar 2022 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 100.400 Stück Aktien.



Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA unter company.cewe.de im Bereich Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Aktienrückkauf verfügbar.



Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA



Axel Weber (Leiter Investor Relations)



email: IR@cewe.de



























