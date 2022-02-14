DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
2022. február 14., hétfő, 16:05
Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Im Zeitraum vom 7. Februar 2022 bis einschließlich 11. Februar 2022 wurden insgesamt 11.200 Stück Aktien im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufs erworben:
Die Gesamtzahl der bislang im Rahmen dieses Aktienrückkaufs im Zeitraum vom 1. September 2021 bis einschließlich 11. Februar 2022 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 100.400 Stück Aktien.
Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA unter company.cewe.de im Bereich Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Aktienrückkauf verfügbar.
Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1280374 14.02.2022
