1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Enderle

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
47.15 EUR 30930.40 EUR
47.16 EUR 14525.28 EUR
47.14 EUR 16593.28 EUR
47.11 EUR 6878.06 EUR
47.13 EUR 20642.94 EUR
47.12 EUR 4712.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
47.14098 EUR 94281.96 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

10/02/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
