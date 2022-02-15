





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Oliver

Nachname(n):

Burkhard



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

thyssenkrupp AG





b) LEI

549300UDG16DOYUPR330



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007500001





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

9.05 EUR





142458.86 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

9.05 EUR





142458.86 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.02.2022; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



