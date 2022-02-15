DGAP-DD: thyssenkrupp AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








15.02.2022 / 11:35




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Martina
Nachname(n): Merz

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

thyssenkrupp AG


b) LEI

549300UDG16DOYUPR330 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007500001


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
8.44 EUR 113817.65 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
8.44 EUR 113817.65 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

14.02.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: thyssenkrupp AG

thyssenkrupp Allee 1

45143 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com


