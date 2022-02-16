DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english

2022. február 15., kedd, 15:25















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








15.02.2022 / 15:22




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Pieter-Jan
Last name(s): Vandepitte

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
47.73 EUR 477.30 EUR
47.58 EUR 2141.10 EUR
47.64 EUR 2620.20 EUR
47.40 EUR 2986.20 EUR
47.42 EUR 2987.46 EUR
47.45 EUR 4745.00 EUR
47.53 EUR 4753.00 EUR
47.63 EUR 4763.00 EUR
47.49 EUR 4749.00 EUR
48.09 EUR 4809.00 EUR
47.41 EUR 4741.00 EUR
47.37 EUR 5021.22 EUR
47.60 EUR 7330.40 EUR
47.22 EUR 8735.70 EUR
47.44 EUR 9108.48 EUR
47.94 EUR 9588.00 EUR
48.06 EUR 9612.00 EUR
47.31 EUR 10550.13 EUR
47.35 EUR 10748.45 EUR
47.33 EUR 11075.22 EUR
47.26 EUR 11436.92 EUR
47.32 EUR 13344.24 EUR
47.36 EUR 13876.48 EUR
47.21 EUR 13879.74 EUR
47.29 EUR 14943.64 EUR
47.27 EUR 15740.91 EUR
47.98 EUR 16313.20 EUR
47.23 EUR 16436.04 EUR
47.24 EUR 18896.00 EUR
47.30 EUR 20007.90 EUR
47.88 EUR 23940.00 EUR
47.34 EUR 25563.60 EUR
47.25 EUR 28539.00 EUR
47.28 EUR 32292.24 EUR
47.39 EUR 32746.49 EUR
47.66 EUR 33362.00 EUR
47.52 EUR 33264.00 EUR
47.69 EUR 34956.77 EUR
47.46 EUR 36401.82 EUR
47.59 EUR 40832.22 EUR
47.72 EUR 42948.00 EUR
47.86 EUR 43074.00 EUR
47.99 EUR 43191.00 EUR
47.38 EUR 55576.74 EUR
48.00 EUR 169104.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
47.6104405 EUR 952208.81 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

10/02/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














15.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



72490  15.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280783&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum