1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Pieter-Jan

Last name(s):

Vandepitte



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Delivery Hero SE





b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

47.73 EUR





477.30 EUR



47.58 EUR





2141.10 EUR



47.64 EUR





2620.20 EUR



47.40 EUR





2986.20 EUR



47.42 EUR





2987.46 EUR



47.45 EUR





4745.00 EUR



47.53 EUR





4753.00 EUR



47.63 EUR





4763.00 EUR



47.49 EUR





4749.00 EUR



48.09 EUR





4809.00 EUR



47.41 EUR





4741.00 EUR



47.37 EUR





5021.22 EUR



47.60 EUR





7330.40 EUR



47.22 EUR





8735.70 EUR



47.44 EUR





9108.48 EUR



47.94 EUR





9588.00 EUR



48.06 EUR





9612.00 EUR



47.31 EUR





10550.13 EUR



47.35 EUR





10748.45 EUR



47.33 EUR





11075.22 EUR



47.26 EUR





11436.92 EUR



47.32 EUR





13344.24 EUR



47.36 EUR





13876.48 EUR



47.21 EUR





13879.74 EUR



47.29 EUR





14943.64 EUR



47.27 EUR





15740.91 EUR



47.98 EUR





16313.20 EUR



47.23 EUR





16436.04 EUR



47.24 EUR





18896.00 EUR



47.30 EUR





20007.90 EUR



47.88 EUR





23940.00 EUR



47.34 EUR





25563.60 EUR



47.25 EUR





28539.00 EUR



47.28 EUR





32292.24 EUR



47.39 EUR





32746.49 EUR



47.66 EUR





33362.00 EUR



47.52 EUR





33264.00 EUR



47.69 EUR





34956.77 EUR



47.46 EUR





36401.82 EUR



47.59 EUR





40832.22 EUR



47.72 EUR





42948.00 EUR



47.86 EUR





43074.00 EUR



47.99 EUR





43191.00 EUR



47.38 EUR





55576.74 EUR



48.00 EUR





169104.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

47.6104405 EUR





952208.81 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

10/02/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



