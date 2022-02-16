DGAP-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: TJ Capital Fund SICAV-RAIF

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Tom
Last name(s): Alzin
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7


b) Nature of the transaction

Discretionary order for acquisition of up to 60,000 shares at price of up to EUR 38.00 per share and a term from 14 February 2022 until 28 February 2022


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

14/02/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
