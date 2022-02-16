





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















15.02.2022 / 19:15









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

TJ Capital Fund SICAV-RAIF



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Tom

Last name(s):

Alzin

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG





b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1TNUT7





b) Nature of the transaction

Discretionary order for acquisition of up to 60,000 shares at price of up to EUR 38.00 per share and a term from 14 February 2022 until 28 February 2022





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

14/02/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























15.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



