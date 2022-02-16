DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital adds over 400 hours of award-winning series content
2022. február 16., szerda, 14:00
CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) has licenced new premium series with more than 400 hours of high-quality entertainment from Munich-based Palatin Media Film- & Fernseh GmbH for its key German and Austrian members as part of a new partnership.
CLIQ thus continues to expand its portfolio of affordable entertainment products for its members. As an international streaming service provider, CLIQ offers unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movies and games, attracting customers through targeted performance marketing.
Founded in 2011, Palatin Media Film- & Fernseh GmbH is an audiovisual media company based in Munich, which owns an extensive catalogue of several hundred features, series and mini-series. Palatin Media"s activities include worldwide distribution with a strong footprint in German-speaking Europe, production of fiction and non-fiction programmes, theatrical distribution as well as channel operation.
Starting in the second quarter 2022, Palatin Media will provide 14 full premium series across all genres with over 400 episodes for the multi-content portal cliqdigital.com. Palatin"s library includes both highly successful and award-winning programmes, that fit perfectly into CLIQ"s current catalogue.
Consumers continue to recognise the benefits of streaming video on demand (SVoD). Digital video had a global market value of $86 billion in 2021 - the second highest market value within digital media after video games - and is expected to continue to grow at an expected growth rate of over 10% in 2022.
Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:
CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of affordable entertainment products, offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital.
