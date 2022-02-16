DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.02.2022 / 15:22



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 23, 2022

Address: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx













Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520

44236 Hudson, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
