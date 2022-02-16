DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. február 16., szerda, 15:22







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








16.02.2022 / 15:22



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.02.2022

Ort: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx













16.02.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520

44236 Hudson, OH

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1281432  16.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1281432&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum