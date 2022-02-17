DGAP-Adhoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: DFV expects significantly better 2021 results
2022. február 16., szerda, 17:39
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
DFV expects significantly better 2021 results
Frankfurt am Main, 16 February 2022 - After Deutsche Familienversicherung had planned a pre-tax consolidated result of €-4 million for 2021 and most recently adjusted the expectation to €-2 million, the company now expects a pre-tax consolidated result of €-0.8 million. The main drivers for the even more positive development are the significantly improved investment result, the continued successful implementation of measures to reduce operating expenses (OPEX) and lower distribution expenses.
Lutz Kiesewetter
www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
|Reuterweg 47
|60323 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|069 74 30 46 396
|Fax:
|069 74 30 46 46
|E-mail:
|presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBVD5
|WKN:
|A2NBVD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1281459
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1281459 16-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
