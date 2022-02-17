DGAP-Adhoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: DFV expects significantly better 2021 results

Frankfurt am Main, 16 February 2022 - After Deutsche Familienversicherung had planned a pre-tax consolidated result of €-4 million for 2021 and most recently adjusted the expectation to €-2 million, the company now expects a pre-tax consolidated result of €-0.8 million. The main drivers for the even more positive development are the significantly improved investment result, the continued successful implementation of measures to reduce operating expenses (OPEX) and lower distribution expenses.




Your Contact



Lutz Kiesewetter

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de




About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG


DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a fast-growing InsurTech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The company"s goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout as well as the option of taking out policies via digital voice assistants.



Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Reuterweg 47

60323 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Phone: 069 74 30 46 396
Fax: 069 74 30 46 46
E-mail: presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
