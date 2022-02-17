DGAP-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results





DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: DFV expects significantly better 2021 results





16-Feb-2022 / 17:39 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DFV expects significantly better 2021 results

Frankfurt am Main, 16 February 2022 - After Deutsche Familienversicherung had planned a pre-tax consolidated result of €-4 million for 2021 and most recently adjusted the expectation to €-2 million, the company now expects a pre-tax consolidated result of €-0.8 million. The main drivers for the even more positive development are the significantly improved investment result, the continued successful implementation of measures to reduce operating expenses (OPEX) and lower distribution expenses.



Your Contact

Lutz Kiesewetter



Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations



Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396



E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de



About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG





DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a fast-growing InsurTech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The company"s goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout as well as the option of taking out policies via digital voice assistants.

