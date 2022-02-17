The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on February 12, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 09 feb 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

763.617,00

763.617,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

284.397,00

284.397,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

5.959,00

5.959,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

43,00

43,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

44.313,00

44.313,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

10.637,00

10.637,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

14.775,00

14.775,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

781.626,00

781.626,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

674.493,00

674.493,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

8.862,00

8.862,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Swap

349.096,00

349.096,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Warrant

204.846,00

204.846,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,04%

0,00%

0,00%

0,37%

2,67%

Voting rights

3,04%

0,00%

0,00%

0,37%

2,67%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has



been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=120019