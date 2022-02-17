The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on February 16, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 11 feb 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

770.696,00

770.688,29

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

230.295,00

230.292,70

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

5.987,00

5.986,94

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

44,00

44,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

38.932,00

38.931,61

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

23.445,00

23.444,77

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

14.775,00

14.775,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

265.117,00

265.114,35

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

674.493,00

674.493,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

7.424,00

7.424,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Swap

306.951,00

306.951,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Warrant

203.292,00

203.292,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,77%

0,00%

0,00%

0,14%

2,63%

Voting rights

2,77%

0,00%

0,00%

0,14%

2,63%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has



been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=120157