DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2022. február 17., csütörtök, 08:55
Reference is made to my voting rights notification pursuant to sections 33 et seqq. of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) dated 15 February 2022 concerning ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.
On 15 February 2022, the threshold of 10% of the voting rights resulting from shares in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE directly held by MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. was exceeded. Therefore, I hereby, making this notification also on behalf of the controlled undertakings as referred to under section 8 of the voting rights notification dated 15 February 2022
notify you pursuant to section 43 para. 1 WpHG of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights and the origin of the funds used to make the acquisition as follows:
I. Objectives pursued with the acquisition:
II. Pursuant to section 43 para. 1 sent. 4 WpHG, I hereby notify you that MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. used debt to acquire the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE for which the voting rights notification of 15 February 2022 was made. Regarding my person and Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A., the acquisition occurred due to the attribution of voting rights in accordance with section 34 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG. Therefore, neither equity nor debt capital has been used.
Silvio Berlusconi
1281000 17.02.2022
