DGAP-AFR: ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. február 17., csütörtök, 09:32







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZEAL Network SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








17.02.2022 / 09:32



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/













17.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

Straßenbahnring 11

20251 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1282057  17.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1282057&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum