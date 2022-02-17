DGAP-AFR: ZEAL Network SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die ZEAL Network SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.03.2022

Ort: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.03.2022

Ort: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ZEAL Network SE

Straßenbahnring 11

20251 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de





 
