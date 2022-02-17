DGAP-Adhoc: RWE AG: Executive Board raises overall earnings forecast for the full year 2022

RWE AG: Executive Board raises overall earnings forecast for the full year 2022


Essen, 17 February 2022


The Executive Board adjusted the forecast for the full year 2022 due to a dynamic market environment from which a higher earnings contribution is assumed.


The RWE Group"s adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is now anticipated to be between €3.6 and €4.0 billion (previously €3.3 to €3.6 billion). Adjusted EBITDA in the core business is anticipated to be between €2.9 and €3.3 billion (previously €2.75 to €3.05 billion). Adjusted EBIT is expected to range from €2.0 to €2.4 billion (previously €1.7 to €2.0 billion), with adjusted net income at €1.3 to €1.7 billion (previously €1.1 to €1.4 billion). The dividend target is €0.90 per share for fiscal 2022.


RWE will publish its Annual Report for the 2021 financial year on 15 March 2022.


