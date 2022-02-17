DGAP-Adhoc: RWE AG: Executive Board raises overall earnings forecast for the full year 2022
2022. február 17., csütörtök, 10:44
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Essen, 17 February 2022
The Executive Board adjusted the forecast for the full year 2022 due to a dynamic market environment from which a higher earnings contribution is assumed.
The RWE Group"s adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is now anticipated to be between €3.6 and €4.0 billion (previously €3.3 to €3.6 billion). Adjusted EBITDA in the core business is anticipated to be between €2.9 and €3.3 billion (previously €2.75 to €3.05 billion). Adjusted EBIT is expected to range from €2.0 to €2.4 billion (previously €1.7 to €2.0 billion), with adjusted net income at €1.3 to €1.7 billion (previously €1.1 to €1.4 billion). The dividend target is €0.90 per share for fiscal 2022.
RWE will publish its Annual Report for the 2021 financial year on 15 March 2022.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust,
General Counsel
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1282161
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1282161 17-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
-