DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund reports preliminary figures for the first half (H1) of the 2021/2022 financial year
2022. február 18., péntek, 11:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
In the first half (H1) of the 2021/2022 financial year (1 July 2021 - 31 December 2021), Borussia Dortmund significantly increased its consolidated total operating proceeds and consolidated net profit as compared to the first half of the previous year, due in particular to a substantial increase in net transfer income.
In the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year, Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 316.0 million (previous year: EUR 190.3 million). Borussia Dortmund"s consolidated revenue was up significantly year on year at EUR 212.6 million (previous year: EUR 177.4 million).
In the first half of the year, the consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 37.5 million (previous year: loss of EUR 26.3 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 45.2 million (previous year: EUR -26.2 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 100.1 million (previous year: EUR 27.3 million).
Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 60.2 million (previous year: EUR 4.5 million).
The Group"s personnel expenses increased by EUR 8.0 million from EUR 102.3 million to EUR 110.3 million in the first half of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group declined by EUR 1.6 million from EUR 52.8 million to EUR 51.2 million. The Group"s other operating expenses were up EUR 11.3 million year on year from EUR 43.2 million to EUR 54.5 million.
The consolidated financial result declined by EUR 3.0 million from EUR -0.7 million to EUR -3.7 million.
Taxes on income amounted to EUR -7.7 million (previous year: EUR 0.0 million).
The above information relates to key figures from the half-yearly consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).
The full 2021/2022 half-yearly financial report will be available for download from 28 February 2022 under "Publications" at http://aktie.bvb.de/eng.
Dortmund, dated 18 February 2022
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1283451
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1283451 18-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
