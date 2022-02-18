DGAP-AFR: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. február 18., péntek, 12:10







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








18.02.2022 / 12:10



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 28, 2022

Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Halbjahresfinanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 28, 2022

Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Semi-Annual-Financial-Reports













18.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1283495  18.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1283495&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum