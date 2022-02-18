DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Changes in the management board
2022. február 18., péntek, 19:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Düsseldorf, 18 February 2022. The supervisory board of bet-at-home.com AG today appointed Mr. Marco Falchetto as a member of the management board of bet-at-home.com AG. Mr. Falchetto has broad experience regarding online sports betting and online casino. He worked for many years as a manager and consultant for various companies in the industry.
Mr. Franz Ömer, who co-founded the bet-at-home Group in 1999, will leave the management board upon the regular expiration of his appointment at the end of February 2022 at his own request. At the same time, Mr. Michael Quatember will also leave the management board upon the regular expiration of his appointment and at his own request.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|bet-at-home.com AG
|Tersteegenstrasse 30
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 17934 770
|Fax:
|+49 211 17934 757
|E-mail:
|ir@bet-at-home.com
|Internet:
|www.bet-at-home.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DNAY5
|WKN:
|A0DNAY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1283891
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1283891 18-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
