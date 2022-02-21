DGAP-News: Northern Data: Change in the Management Board; Christopher Yoshida takes over the Finance Department
2022. február 21., hétfő, 07:30
PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE
Frankfurt am Main - 21 February 2022 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) announces that Chief Financial Officer Dr. Mathias Dähn will terminate his activities for the Company by best mutual agreement at the end of the month.
The Company"s Supervisory Board thanks Dr. Dähn for his work for Northern Data AG and wishes him all the best for the future, both professionally and privately. The Management Board will take over the organizational tasks and transfer the management of the Finance department to Christopher Yoshida, who, as a member of the Executive Board, is also responsible for the business in North America.
Having held senior management positions within global financial groups in London and New York for many years, Mr. Yoshida brings extensive experience to further strengthen the finance department in light of the increasing internationalization of Northern Data"s business. Prior to joining Northern Data, Mr. Yoshida held senior management positions at Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and the Carlyle Group, among others.
Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling commented, "During his time as CFO and member of the Management Board since September 2020, Dr. Mathias Dähn has contributed significantly to the professionalization of the Company and supported Northern Data in a significant number of acquisitions. We thank him for his contribution to the Company and wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, we are very pleased that Christopher Yoshida will not only lead the North American business as President but will now also take over the Finance department and wish him every success in his new role. With his extensive international finance and transaction experience, as well as his expertise in business development, he brings the ideal skills and cultural background to drive the implementation of our growth strategy in Europe and especially the U.S."
Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1283931
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1283931 21.02.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-