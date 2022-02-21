DGAP-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast





EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary figures for 2021 at upper end of guidance - outlook for 2022 significantly above consensus





- Revenue and adjusted EBIT 2021 meet upper end of expectation

- Outlook 2022 significantly above consensus estimates





Arbon, February 21, 2022. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, EDAG Engineering Group AG (EDAG) has generated revenues of 687.5 million Euros in 2021. This corresponds to an increase of 5.7 percent against the previous year"s figures. This means that the upper end of the expectation of an increase in revenue of round 3 to 5 percent in the financial year was achieved.

The adjusted EBIT1 for 2021 levelled at 30.5 million Euros. This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.4 percent. The expectation of an adjusted EBIT margin at the upper end of a range of round 3 to 4 percent was thus achieved.





Outlook for fiscal year 2022

For fiscal year 2022, EDAG expects accelerated growth momentum and a positive development in key performance indicators, significantly above current consensus estimates.

Revenue is expected to grow by around 6 percent to 9 percent.



The adjusted EBIT margin is expected in a range of around 6 percent to 8 percent.



The investment rate is expected in a range of around 4 percent to 5 percent.





The full report for the fiscal year 2021 including outlook for 2022 will be published on March 31st, 2022.

_______________________________

1 "adjustedEBIT" is defined in the Annual Report 2020, page 161, which is available at www.edag.com







Contact:

Sebastian Lehmann



Head of Investor Relations





EDAG Engineering Group AG



Schlossgasse 2

9320 Arbon

Switzerland

Tel.: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 11



Fax: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 10

ir@edag-group.ag

ir.edag.com

Contact in Germany:





EDAG Engineering GmbH



Kreuzberger Ring 40

65205 Wiesbaden

Tel.: +49-611-7375-168

Email: Sebastian.Lehmann@edag.com

www.edag.com