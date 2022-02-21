DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary figures for 2021 at upper end of guidance - outlook for 2022 significantly above consensus

EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary figures for 2021 at upper end of guidance - outlook for 2022 significantly above consensus


21-Feb-2022 / 07:28 CET/CEST


- Revenue and adjusted EBIT 2021 meet upper end of expectation



- Outlook 2022 significantly above consensus estimates

 



Arbon, February 21, 2022. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, EDAG Engineering Group AG (EDAG) has generated revenues of 687.5 million Euros in 2021. This corresponds to an increase of 5.7 percent against the previous year"s figures. This means that the upper end of the expectation of an increase in revenue of round 3 to 5 percent in the financial year was achieved.



The adjusted EBIT1 for 2021 levelled at 30.5 million Euros. This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.4 percent. The expectation of an adjusted EBIT margin at the upper end of a range of round 3 to 4 percent was thus achieved.

 



Outlook for fiscal year 2022



For fiscal year 2022, EDAG expects accelerated growth momentum and a positive development in key performance indicators, significantly above current consensus estimates.



Revenue is expected to grow by around 6 percent to 9 percent.

The adjusted EBIT margin is expected in a range of around 6 percent to 8 percent.

The investment rate is expected in a range of around 4 percent to 5 percent.

 



The full report for the fiscal year 2021 including outlook for 2022 will be published on March 31st, 2022.



1 "adjustedEBIT" is defined in the Annual Report 2020, page 161, which is available at www.edag.com



Contact:



Sebastian Lehmann

Head of Investor Relations 





EDAG Engineering Group AG

Schlossgasse 2 



9320 Arbon 



Switzerland 



Tel.: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 11

Fax: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 10  



ir@edag-group.ag 



Contact in Germany:  





EDAG Engineering GmbH

Kreuzberger Ring 40  



65205 Wiesbaden 



Tel.:     +49-611-7375-168



Email: Sebastian.Lehmann@edag.com 



