DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary figures for 2021 at upper end of guidance - outlook for 2022 significantly above consensus
2022. február 21., hétfő, 07:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary figures for 2021 at upper end of guidance - outlook for 2022 significantly above consensus
- Revenue and adjusted EBIT 2021 meet upper end of expectation
- Outlook 2022 significantly above consensus estimates
Arbon, February 21, 2022. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, EDAG Engineering Group AG (EDAG) has generated revenues of 687.5 million Euros in 2021. This corresponds to an increase of 5.7 percent against the previous year"s figures. This means that the upper end of the expectation of an increase in revenue of round 3 to 5 percent in the financial year was achieved.
The adjusted EBIT1 for 2021 levelled at 30.5 million Euros. This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.4 percent. The expectation of an adjusted EBIT margin at the upper end of a range of round 3 to 4 percent was thus achieved.
Outlook for fiscal year 2022
For fiscal year 2022, EDAG expects accelerated growth momentum and a positive development in key performance indicators, significantly above current consensus estimates.
Revenue is expected to grow by around 6 percent to 9 percent.
The full report for the fiscal year 2021 including outlook for 2022 will be published on March 31st, 2022.
Sebastian Lehmann
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Tel.: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 11
ir.edag.com
Contact in Germany:
65205 Wiesbaden
Tel.: +49-611-7375-168
Email: Sebastian.Lehmann@edag.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EDAG Engineering Group AG
|Schlossgasse 2
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 54433-0
|E-mail:
|ir@edag-group.ag
|Internet:
|www.edag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0303692047
|WKN:
|A143NB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1283947
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1283947 21-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
