Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 7th Interim Reporting






In the time period from February 14, 2022 until and including February 18, 2022, a number of 70,954 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.





















Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR)
14.02.2022 13,439 7.7729
15.02.2022 14,140 8.0352
16.02.2022 14,502 7.9362
17.02.2022 14,471 7.8286
18.02.2022 14,402 7.7687

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 3, 2022 until and including February 18, 2022 amounts to 414,655 shares.



The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.















Language: English
MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
