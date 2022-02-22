MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 14, 2022 until and including February 18, 2022, a number of 70,954 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volumen in shares

Average price (EUR)

14.02.2022

13,439

7.7729

15.02.2022

14,140

8.0352

16.02.2022

14,502

7.9362

17.02.2022

14,471

7.8286

18.02.2022

14,402

7.7687



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 3, 2022 until and including February 18, 2022 amounts to 414,655 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.