DGAP-Adhoc: Aggregate Holdings SA: Vonovia takes 20.5 percent stake in Adler from Aggregate against clear understanding
2022. február 22., kedd, 10:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Statement
Ad-hoc announcement
Pursuant to Art. 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
Luxembourg, 22 February 2022. Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") has been informed this morning that Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") has taken control of shares in Adler Group SA ("Adler") owned by Aggregate, which would reduce Aggregate"s stake in Adler from 26.6% to 6.1%.
This action by Vonovia is against a clear understanding between Aggregate and Vonovia that the loan covering the Adler shares was a strategic loan. Aggregate is conducting a legal review of the implications of this action, but does not believe that this specific event constitutes a cross-default in the Aggregate 2025 bonds as the Adler shares were not held in a material subsidiary. Aggregate is considering its position.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aggregate Holdings SA
|Rue Antoine Jans 10
|1820 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|DE000A184P98
|WKN:
|A184P9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1285491
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1285491 22-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
