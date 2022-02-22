DGAP-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die ecotel communication ag bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.05.2022

Ort: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.05.2022

Ort: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres (Q3)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.11.2022

Ort: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.11.2022

Ort: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ecotel communication ag

Prinzenallee 11

40549 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de





 
