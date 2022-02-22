



PRESS RELEASE



MAX Automation SE concludes new syndicated loan of mEUR 190 ahead of schedule

Dusseldorf, 22 February 2022 - MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has concluded a new syndicated loan facility with its long-standing banking partners Deutsche Bank, HypoVereinsbank/UniCredit and LBBW Group ahead of schedule under the lead management of COMMERZBANK. The refinancing of the credit facility was carried out at arm"s length conditions. As before, the total volume of the syndicated loan is mEUR 190 with a term of three years, plus two extension options of one year each.

Dr. Christian Diekmann, Managing Director (CEO/CFO) of MAX Automation SE: "With reliable and strong financing partners at our side, we have reached an important milestone in stabilizing our financing structure. The new syndicated loan agreement secures our financial flexibility and reflects the confidence in our growth-oriented company strategy."



Contact:



Marcel Neustock



Investment Management



Phone: +49 - 211 - 9099 110

investor.relations@maxautomation.com

www.maxautomation.com

Contact for media representatives:



Susan Hoffmeister



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de



About MAX Automation SE



MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Düsseldorf, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth companies operating in niche markets. The present portfolio of companies consists of ten portfolio companies and their respective subsidiaries (if applicable) which develop, manufacture, and distribute a diversified portfolio of technologically complex machinery, equipment, and integrated automation solutions as well as complementary services such as consulting, production support, maintenance, and repair for their customers both in Germany and internationally. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology industries. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588) and generated sales of 307 million euros in 2020.

www.maxautomation.com



