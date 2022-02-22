DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE concludes new syndicated loan of mEUR 190 ahead of schedule
2022. február 22., kedd, 11:05
PRESS RELEASE
Dusseldorf, 22 February 2022 - MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has concluded a new syndicated loan facility with its long-standing banking partners Deutsche Bank, HypoVereinsbank/UniCredit and LBBW Group ahead of schedule under the lead management of COMMERZBANK. The refinancing of the credit facility was carried out at arm"s length conditions. As before, the total volume of the syndicated loan is mEUR 190 with a term of three years, plus two extension options of one year each.
Dr. Christian Diekmann, Managing Director (CEO/CFO) of MAX Automation SE: "With reliable and strong financing partners at our side, we have reached an important milestone in stabilizing our financing structure. The new syndicated loan agreement secures our financial flexibility and reflects the confidence in our growth-oriented company strategy."
Contact for media representatives:
www.maxautomation.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
|EQS News ID:
|1285301
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1285301 22.02.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-