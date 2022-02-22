





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















22.02.2022 / 11:00







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 25, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: November 24, 2022



Address:

ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 10, 2022Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 25, 2022Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 08, 2022Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 24, 2022Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html

























22.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



