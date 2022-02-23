DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 16/02/2022, 22:04 CET/CEST - QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2022. február 22., kedd, 22:02
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on February 17, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 11 feb 2022
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1282303 22.02.2022
