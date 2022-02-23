DGAP-AFR: alstria office REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

alstria office REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 02, 2022

Address: http://www.alstria.de/hgb_finanzbericht_2021


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 02, 2022

Address: http://www.alstria.com/gaap_financial_statements_2021

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 02, 2022

Address: http://www.alstria.de/geschaeftsbericht_2021


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 02, 2022

Address: http://www.alstria.com/annual_report_2021













Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstraße 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de





 
