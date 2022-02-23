DGAP-AFR: alstria office REIT-AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

alstria office REIT-AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die alstria office REIT-AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 02.03.2022

Ort: http://www.alstria.de/hgb_finanzbericht_2021


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 02.03.2022

Ort: http://www.alstria.com/gaap_financial_statements_2021

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 02.03.2022

Ort: http://www.alstria.de/geschaeftsbericht_2021


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 02.03.2022

Ort: http://www.alstria.com/annual_report_2021













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstraße 7

20095 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.alstria.de





 
