DGAP-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA to receive coronavirus-related subsidies for 2021
2022. február 23., szerda, 18:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad-hoc announcement
CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA to receive coronavirus-related subsidies for 2021
Munich, February 23, 2022. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA has today received confirmation that it is to be granted discretionary financial payments from the German federal government under the coronavirus-related 2021 subsidy programme ("Überbrückungshilfe III"). The payments to CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA of EUR 36 million will strengthen the Company"s liquidity and will be included in its earnings for 2021. The payments are subject to a final review as part of the final settlement. Notice of approval is still pending for further discretionary financial payments of EUR 10 million relating to 2021 that the Company has applied for under the coronavirus-related 2021 subsidy programme ("Überbrückungshilfe III Plus").
About CTS EVENTIM
For further information, please contact:
Head of Corporate Communications:
Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0421/ 3666-0
|Fax:
|0421/ 3666-290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1286975
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1286975 23-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
