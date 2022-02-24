



KROMI publishes key figures for the 6-months report 2021/2022

- Revenue up by around 8 % year-on-year despite continued challenging economic environment in the automotive sector

- Operating result and Group net profit up significantly year-on-year, outpacing revenue growth

- Successful acquisition of new customers, including renowned international corporate customers

- Project order received for technology consulting at one of the world"s leading automotive manufacturers

Hamburg, February 23, 2022 - KROMI Logistik AG recorded positive overall business performance in the first half of 2021/2022 (July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) with significant revenue growth and a further improvement in earnings. Revenue increased by 7.7 % to EUR 37.9 million (previous year: EUR 35.2 million), while the operating result (EBIT) improved to EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR 0.2 million). The Group net result was also positive at EUR 0.2 million. Trends in respective sectors and regions varied significantly.

In other European countries outside Germany, KROMI"s revenue rose by 14.4 %, from EUR 13.4 million in the previous year to EUR 15.3 million. KROMI"s domestic revenues totaled EUR 17.7 million in the first half of 2021/2022, compared to EUR 18.2 million in the previous year, as major automotive customers significantly reduced their production volumes as a consequence of the global semiconductor shortage. Business performance in Brazil was very positive, with KROMI growing its revenues to EUR 4.9 million (previous year: EUR 3.6 million). This positive trend is reflected even more clearly in the 33 % increase in revenue expressed in the Brazilian local currency. While this growth is mainly due to existing customers, five new customers were also acquired with which KROMI will commence cooperation in Brazil in the second half of 2021/2022.

CEO Bernd Paulini assesses business performance in the first half of 2021/2022 as follows: "Our expectation of a gathering macroeconomic recovery as well as positive impulses in our target industries was partially confirmed. Notwithstanding the continued challenging economic environment in the German automotive sector, the overall successful expansion of business activities underscores continued interest in KROMI"s services." The new customers in Brazil include renowned corporate groups with sites worldwide. This opens up attractive opportunities for KROMI to grow together with its customers, not only in Brazil, but also in Europe. In Germany, KROMI recorded new orders from both existing and new customers in the area of technology consulting in the first half of 2021/2022. KROMI convinced one of the world"s leading automotive manufacturers of its expertise in production process optimization.

Given the trends in the first half of 2021/2022, KROMI anticipates a continuation of its profitable growth over the full 2021/2022 fiscal year. Assuming that the coronavirus pandemic, global supply chain problems and geopolitical crises do not worsen further, the Managing Board expects revenue to increase in the low to medium percentage range in the current fiscal year, with operating results (EBIT) rising significantly compared to the previous year.

Company profile:



KROMI, Hamburg, is a manufacturer-independent specialist in optimizing tool availability and tool deployment, especially technologically advanced machining tools for metal and plastics processing in machining operations. As a trustworthy and transparent partner to manufacturing industry, KROMI combines machining technology, data management, streamlined logistics processes and tools wholesaling to form compelling all-round solutions. Thanks to interconnected tool dispensers in customers" production areas in combination with digital inventory controlling, KROMI ensures the optimal utilization and availability of the requisite working resources at the right time and in the right place. KROMI"s activities aim to always offer maximum benefits for customers" machining operations. This entails continuously analyzing in detail processes on the customer side and identifying opportunities and potential improvements, in order to optimally integrate tool supplies with all requisite services. KROMI currently has sites in Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Brazil. KROMI is also active in seven further European countries. Visit us online at: www.kromi.de

