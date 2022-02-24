DGAP-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Hauptaktionär Haniel ändert Anteilsbesitz
2022. február 23., szerda, 21:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Hauptaktionär Haniel ändert Anteilsbesitz
Stuttgart, 23. Februar 2022. Die Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH (FHC) hat uns heute mitgeteilt, dass ihr Anteilsbesitz an der TAKKT AG zum 31. Dezember des vergangenen Jahres 59,45 Prozent der TAKKT-Aktien betrug. Zum Jahresende 2020 lag der Anteilsbesitz von FHC bei 50,25 Prozent.
Kontakt:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
+49 711 3465 8222
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-Mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007446007
|WKN:
|744600
|Indizes:
|SDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1287127
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1287127 23.02.2022 CET/CEST
