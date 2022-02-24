DGAP-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Hauptaktionär Haniel ändert Anteilsbesitz

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG


TAKKT AG: Hauptaktionär Haniel ändert Anteilsbesitz


23.02.2022 / 21:55 CET/CEST


Hauptaktionär Haniel ändert Anteilsbesitz


Stuttgart, 23. Februar 2022. Die Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH (FHC) hat uns heute mitgeteilt, dass ihr Anteilsbesitz an der TAKKT AG zum 31. Dezember des vergangenen Jahres 59,45 Prozent der TAKKT-Aktien betrug. Zum Jahresende 2020 lag der Anteilsbesitz von FHC bei 50,25 Prozent. 



