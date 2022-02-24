DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Stuttgart, Germany, February 23, 2022. Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH (FHC) informed us today that its shareholding in TAKKT AG amounted to 59.45 percent of TAKKT shares as of December 31 last year. At the end of 2020, FHC"s shareholding was 50.25 percent.







