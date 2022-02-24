DGAP-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Major shareholder Haniel changes shareholding
2022. február 23., szerda, 21:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Major shareholder Haniel changes shareholding
Stuttgart, Germany, February 23, 2022. Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH (FHC) informed us today that its shareholding in TAKKT AG amounted to 59.45 percent of TAKKT shares as of December 31 last year. At the end of 2020, FHC"s shareholding was 50.25 percent.
Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
+49 711 3465 8222
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007446007
|WKN:
|744600
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1287127
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1287127 23-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
-