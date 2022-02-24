

Hamburg, 24 February 2022 - In light of the company"s preliminary unaudited figures for the 2021 fiscal year the Executive Board of Hamburg-based New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) today resolved to put forward a proposal to the Supervisory Board to increase the regular dividend by 8 percent from EUR 2.59 per share to EUR 2.80 per share. The Executive Board also resolved to propose to the supervisory board an additional special dividend distribution of EUR 3.56 per share. New Work"s liquid assets of EUR 116.6 million as of the end of 2021 and its cash-generative business model enable it to pay out a special dividend without compromising its continued growth strategy.





After approval of the audited consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the dividend distribution proposal is to be presented to the Annual General Meeting for resolution. Subject to approval by the Supervisory Board at its plenary meeting to be held on 24 March 2022, and the respective shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 1 June 2022, the total dividend payment will amount to around EUR 35.7 million.















