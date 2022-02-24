DGAP-Adhoc: Veganz Group AG: Postponed payment of subsidies for new production facility leads to deferral of earnings at Veganz Group AG
2022. február 24., csütörtök, 15:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Postponed payment of subsidies for new production facility leads to deferral of earnings at Veganz Group AG
Instead of the most recently targeted EBITDA of minus EUR 5.5 million, the Company now expects an EBITDA of minus EUR 9.8 million for the fiscal year 2021 according to preliminary calculations (2020: minus EUR 3.2 million). In addition to the postponement of the subsidy payment unexpectedly higher financing costs in connection with the IPO in November 2021 and for the structuring and subsequent full placement of the bond in October 2021 contributed to this. Adjusted for the one-time expenses mainly for the private placement in June 2021 and the subsequent IPO, the EBITDA would have been minus EUR 5.3 million based on preliminary calculations.
Despite the negative impact of the corona omicron variant on business and the resulting temporary supply chain disruptions in the fourth quarter of 2021, sales (net sales) were only slightly below the guidance of around EUR 32 million, with a preliminary EUR 30.4 million and a year-on-year increase of around 14% (2020: EUR 26.8 million).
The Annual Report as of 31 December 2021 will be published in May 2022.
Explanations of the financial performance measure EBITDA are available in section 2.10 of the securities prospectus dated 26 October 2021 on the Company"s website (https://veganz.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021-10-26-prospekt.pdf).
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Veganz Group AG
|Warschauer Straße 32
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://veganz.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5ED2
|WKN:
|A3E5ED
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1287987
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1287987 24-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-