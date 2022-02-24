DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2022. február 24., csütörtök, 15:35
Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2726050/4e009e15fbcecfdf937f75bccbe5a292/data/annual-report-2021_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2725916/45c77684270cd8f46c55b2bafddb1396/data/annual-report-2021_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2726048/496b3d5276cd0096de187d0ae8af40e3/data/annual-report-2021_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2725918/97730fc3da7ec79ffbfc176a2a1721f0/data/annual-report-2021_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1287921 24.02.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-