Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022

Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2726050/4e009e15fbcecfdf937f75bccbe5a292/data/annual-report-2021_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022

Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2725916/45c77684270cd8f46c55b2bafddb1396/data/annual-report-2021_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022

Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2726048/496b3d5276cd0096de187d0ae8af40e3/data/annual-report-2021_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022

Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2725918/97730fc3da7ec79ffbfc176a2a1721f0/data/annual-report-2021_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
