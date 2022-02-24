





Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 11, 2022Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2726050/4e009e15fbcecfdf937f75bccbe5a292/data/annual-report-2021_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 11, 2022Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2725916/45c77684270cd8f46c55b2bafddb1396/data/annual-report-2021_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 11, 2022Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2726048/496b3d5276cd0096de187d0ae8af40e3/data/annual-report-2021_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_de.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 11, 2022Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2725918/97730fc3da7ec79ffbfc176a2a1721f0/data/annual-report-2021_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_en.pdf

























