2022. február 24., csütörtök, 15:47







24.02.2022 / 15:47



Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022

Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022

Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022

Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022

Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022

Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022

Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/













Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße 1

56377 Nassau

Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





 
