DGAP-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2022. február 24., csütörtök, 16:49
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
DE000A289XH6
Notification pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 1 lit. b) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)
Substitution of
EUR 1,000,000,000 1.625 per cent. Notes due August 22, 2023
EUR 750,000,000 0.00 per cent. Notes due February 8, 2024
EUR 1,250,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due July 3, 2024
EUR 1,000,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due March 9, 2026
EUR 1,000,000,000 0.375 per cent. Notes due November 8, 2026
Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V., a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) whose registered office is situated at Ravenswade 4, 3439 LD Nieuwegein, The Netherlands, will replace Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG), whose registered office is situated at Mercedesstraße 120, 70372 Stuttgart, Federal Republic of Germany, as issuer of the Notes (the "Substitution").
We draw to your attention and point out that:
1. Substitution
With effect as of March 2, 2022 (the "Substitution Date") Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. will be substituted in place of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) as issuer in accordance with § 10 (Substitution) of the terms and conditions of each series of Notes.
2. Detailed Information about the Substitution
2.1 Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) and Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. have agreed that with effect as of the Substitution Date, Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) as the issuer and obligor in respect of the obligations of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) arising from the Notes.
2.2 In connection with the Substitution Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed pursuant to a guarantee (the "Guarantee") dated February 24, 2022 in favour of the holders of the Notes the due and punctual payment of the principal of, and interest on, the Notes and any other amounts which may be payable under the Notes.
2.3 Holders of the Notes may receive copies of the Guarantee free of charge from the issuing agent appointed in connection with the Notes and should address any such request to the following address:
Citibank, N.A., London Branch
Attention: Paying Agent, Issuer Services
3. Substitution and Settlement of Due and Payable Notes
With effect from the Substitution Date:
3.1 Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) as the issuer and obligor in respect of the obligations arising from the Notes;
3.2 Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. shall assume all obligations of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes;
3.3 Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) shall be released from any obligations in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes; and
3.4 Mercedes-Benz Group AG (formerly: Daimler AG) shall assume all obligations in its capacity as guarantor arising from the Guarantee.
4. Any correspondence in relation to the Notes on or after the Substitution Date should be addressed solely to Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. at the address set out above.
This notice is written in the German language and provided with an English language translation. The German text shall be binding and prevailing. The English language translation shall be non-binding.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|70372 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://group.mercedes-benz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1287989 24.02.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-