Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








24.02.2022 / 18:28




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Mattner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG


b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2333


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
9.578 EUR 9961.12 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
9.5780 EUR 9961.1200 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

24/02/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














24.02.2022
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



72929  24.02.2022 



