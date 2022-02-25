DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall erhöht Dividende für 2021 auf 3,30 EUR je Aktie

Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall erhöht Dividende für 2021 auf 3,30 EUR je Aktie


Der Vorstand der Rheinmetall AG plant, vorbehaltlich der Zustimmung des Aufsichtsrates, der Hauptversammlung, die über die Gewinnverwendung des Unternehmens für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 beschließt, die Ausschüttung einer Dividende von 3,30 Euro je Aktie für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 vorzuschlagen. Für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 hatte die Rheinmetall AG eine Dividende von 2,00 Euro je Aktie gezahlt.






Dr. Philipp von Brandenstein: +49 (0) 211 473 4300, philipp.vonbrandenstein@rheinmetall.com


Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall Platz 1

40476 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)211 473-4300
Fax: +49 (0)211 473-4158
E-Mail: dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
ISIN: DE0007030009
WKN: 703000
Indizes: MDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, München, Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Hannover, Tradegate Exchange
