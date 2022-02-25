DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall erhöht Dividende für 2021 auf 3,30 EUR je Aktie
2022. február 25., péntek, 11:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Schlagwort(e): Dividende
Der Vorstand der Rheinmetall AG plant, vorbehaltlich der Zustimmung des Aufsichtsrates, der Hauptversammlung, die über die Gewinnverwendung des Unternehmens für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 beschließt, die Ausschüttung einer Dividende von 3,30 Euro je Aktie für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 vorzuschlagen. Für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 hatte die Rheinmetall AG eine Dividende von 2,00 Euro je Aktie gezahlt.
Kontakt:
Dr. Philipp von Brandenstein: +49 (0) 211 473 4300, philipp.vonbrandenstein@rheinmetall.com
Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)211 473-4300
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 473-4158
|E-Mail:
|dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007030009
|WKN:
|703000
|Indizes:
|MDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, München, Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Hannover, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1288809
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1288809 25.02.2022 CET/CEST
