Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die 4finance S.A. bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.02.2022

Ort: https://assets.website-files.com/5f05e17bb91779d93b7f2c98/6218aacedf584de761246379_4finance%20report%20on%2012M%202021%20results.pdf













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: 4finance S.A.

8-10 Avenue de la Gare

1610 Luxembourg

Großherzogtum Luxemburg





 
