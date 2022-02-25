DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Dividend





Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall increases dividend for fiscal 2021 to EUR 3.30 per share





25-Feb-2022 / 11:51 CET/CEST





Pending approval by the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of Rheinmetall AG plans to recommend to the Annual General Meeting, which decides on the allocation of Group Profits for fiscal 2021, the distribution of a dividend for fiscal 2021 of EUR 3.30 per share. The year before, Rheinmetall distributed a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share.







