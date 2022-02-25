DGAP-AFR: 4finance S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

4finance S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 25, 2022

Address: https://assets.website-files.com/5f05e17bb91779d93b7f2c98/6218aacedf584de761246379_4finance%20report%20on%2012M%202021%20results.pdf













Language: English
Company: 4finance S.A.

8-10 Avenue de la Gare

1610 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg





 
