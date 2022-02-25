DGAP-Adhoc: Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022

2022. február 25., péntek, 12:35





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Dividend


Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022


25-Feb-2022 / 12:35 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022



Based on the successful financial year 2021 with an expected Group EBIT of EUR 9.4 billion, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has just resolved to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend payment for the financial year 2021 in the amount of EUR 35.00 per share (prior year: EUR 3.50 per share). The Supervisory Board will resolve on this proposal in its meeting on 9 March 2022. The dividend proposal corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 6.2 billion (prior year: EUR 0.6 billion).



The 2021 Annual Report will be published on 10 March 2022. The virtual Annual General Meeting is expected to take place on 25 May 2022.



For more information on the preliminary results for the 2021 financial year, please refer to the financial news published on 1 February 2022, available at:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/financial-news/financial-news.html



Explanatory notes relating to the performance measure EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2020 Annual Report, available at:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html





Contact:

Heiko Hoffmann

Senior Director Investor Relations



Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Telephone +49 40 3001-2896

Mobile +49 172 875-2126










25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1288787





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1288787  25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1288787&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum