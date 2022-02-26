





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Bernd

Nachname(n):

Pischetsrieder



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Mercedes-Benz Group AG





b) LEI

529900R27DL06UVNT076



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007100000





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

69.80 EUR





6980.00 EUR



69.82 EUR





6283.80 EUR



69.83 EUR





6983.00 EUR



69.84 EUR





12361.68 EUR



69.85 EUR





21234.40 EUR



69.86 EUR





19490.94 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

69.8417 EUR





73333.8200 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

25.02.2022; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



