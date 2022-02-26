DGAP-DD: Mercedes-Benz Group AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








25.02.2022 / 19:02




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Clemens
Nachname(n): Börsig

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Mercedes-Benz Group AG


b) LEI

529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007100000


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
70.46 EUR 28818.14 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
70.4600 EUR 28818.1400 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

25.02.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














