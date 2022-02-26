



Allterco JSCo beruft außerordentliche Hauptversammlung ein

















25.02.2022 / 20:00









Sofia / München, 25. Februar 2022 - Der Vorstand der Allterco JSCo (Ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), einem Anbieter von IoT- und Smart Home-Produkten mit Sitz in Sofia, Bulgarien, beruft eine außerordentliche Hauptversammlung der Aktionäre ein. Die außerordentliche Hauptversammlung wird am 08. April 2022 um 11.00 Uhr MESZ / 8.00 Uhr UTC in Sofia, Bulgarien, stattfinden.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: https://allterco.com/en/for-investors/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2022/

Die Allterco JSCo ist eine Technologie-Holding, die für Innovation durch die Entwicklung, Herstellung und den Vertrieb von hochwertigen IoT-Produkten steht. Das Herzstück der Entwicklung sind dabei stets die Endverbraucher und ihre Bedürfnisse. Allterco wurde in Bulgarien gegründet und arbeitet mit einem Team junger, talentierter Entwickler, die sich der Herstellung wettbewerbsfähiger und benutzerfreundlicher Produkte verschrieben haben. Die Gruppe besteht aus 5 Tochterunternehmen und hat Niederlassungen in Bulgarien, Deutschland, China und den USA. Die Produkte von Allterco haben bereits über 100 Märkte erobert. Seit Dezember 2016 ist Allterco an der bulgarischen Wertpapierbörse gelistet. An der Frankfurter Börse notiert die Gesellschaft seit November 2021 unter der WKN A2DGX9, der ISIN BG1100003166 und dem Ticker A4L.

Mehr Informationen unter allterco.com.

Sven Pauly



Tel: +49 89 125 09 0331



E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de