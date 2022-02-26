DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo beruft außerordentliche Hauptversammlung ein
2022. február 25., péntek, 20:00
Allterco JSCo beruft außerordentliche Hauptversammlung ein
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: https://allterco.com/en/for-investors/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2022/
Über Allterco
Mehr Informationen unter allterco.com.
Investor Relations Kontakt
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgarien
|E-Mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1289103
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1289103 25.02.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-